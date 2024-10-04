Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04
4 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 625.519p. The highest price paid per share was 629.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 619.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,126,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,525,604. Rightmove holds 11,401,687 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1093
628.400
16:08:54
108
628.200
16:07:44
791
628.200
16:06:16
764
628.400
16:04:32
31
628.400
16:04:32
649
628.000
16:01:46
257
628.000
16:01:46
923
628.400
16:00:24
758
628.400
15:58:28
800
628.800
15:54:35
512
628.600
15:51:46
327
628.600
15:51:46
856
627.800
15:46:48
859
627.800
15:45:37
919
627.800
15:38:59
269
628.000
15:36:49
521
628.000
15:36:49
809
628.000
15:36:49
771
628.000
15:36:49
870
627.800
15:29:21
800
628.000
15:27:02
929
628.400
15:26:46
856
628.800
15:20:01
838
629.200
15:19:12
832
629.200
15:19:12
747
627.000
15:12:03
845
627.000
15:08:38
30
627.800
15:03:59
900
627.800
15:03:59
361
628.000
15:03:55
418
628.000
15:03:55
868
628.000
15:01:28
645
628.400
15:01:00
231
628.400
15:01:00
129
628.200
14:56:42
12
628.200
14:56:42
785
628.200
14:56:42
887
628.600
14:54:00
93
629.000
14:53:17
660
629.000
14:53:17
874
628.200
14:50:02
167
628.200
14:47:43
736
628.200
14:47:43
660
628.400
14:44:10
257
628.400
14:44:10
279
628.200
14:40:54
816
628.600
14:39:49
152
628.600
14:39:49
602
628.600
14:39:49
803
628.600
14:30:50
788
629.000
14:29:55
257
629.200
14:24:34
638
629.200
14:24:34
502
629.200
14:15:01
407
629.200
14:15:01
795
628.600
14:08:32
422
629.200
14:04:38
434
629.200
14:04:38
12
629.200
14:04:38
507
629.400
14:03:51
243
629.400
14:03:51
648
627.800
13:54:11
130
627.800
13:54:11
755
627.400
13:47:33
857
626.200
13:40:15
857
626.400
13:39:27
8
626.400
13:39:27
891
626.600
13:38:53
177
623.600
13:33:14
574
623.600
13:33:14
913
623.800
13:32:53
781
623.600
13:31:45
181
623.200
13:29:41
668
623.200
13:29:41
928
623.400
13:25:21
261
621.400
13:06:13
917
620.600
12:59:46
785
619.800
12:56:30
462
619.600
12:45:56
434
619.600
12:45:56
220
620.000
12:39:04
608
620.000
12:39:04
899
620.400
12:29:01
726
620.600
12:26:38
108
620.600
12:26:38
887
621.800
12:11:03
14
621.800
12:11:03
910
620.800
12:01:05
2
619.800
11:42:02
2
619.800
11:42:02
917
619.800
11:42:02
823
620.400
11:36:04
96
620.400
11:36:04
798
621.200
11:25:37
319
621.800
11:22:45
417
621.800
11:22:45
10
621.800
11:22:45
787
619.200
11:09:17
468
620.200
11:04:52
428
620.200
11:04:52
869
620.400
11:01:07
345
621.800
10:54:05
465
621.800
10:54:05
120
621.800
10:54:05
199
621.800
10:43:26
700
621.800
10:43:26
166
622.200
10:34:07
671
622.200
10:34:07
767
622.600
10:25:11
760
621.800
10:15:33
771
622.800
10:10:51
914
621.600
09:54:48
779
622.600
09:46:02
901
622.800
09:35:49
375
623.400
09:31:30
469
623.400
09:31:30
844
623.600
09:29:38
919
624.400
09:19:35
814
624.000
09:09:40
439
624.800
09:03:08
355
624.800
09:03:08
287
625.200
08:56:09
507
625.200
08:56:09
822
625.000
08:52:00
840
623.600
08:40:11
747
624.200
08:39:00
827
626.000
08:30:10
848
627.200
08:20:48
867
626.800
08:05:33
843
627.000
08:05:33