WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
04.10.24
08:00 Uhr
7,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,66 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4507,65018:36
7,5007,60018:15
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

4 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 625.519p. The highest price paid per share was 629.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 619.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,126,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,525,604. Rightmove holds 11,401,687 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1093

628.400

16:08:54

108

628.200

16:07:44

791

628.200

16:06:16

764

628.400

16:04:32

31

628.400

16:04:32

649

628.000

16:01:46

257

628.000

16:01:46

923

628.400

16:00:24

758

628.400

15:58:28

800

628.800

15:54:35

512

628.600

15:51:46

327

628.600

15:51:46

856

627.800

15:46:48

859

627.800

15:45:37

919

627.800

15:38:59

269

628.000

15:36:49

521

628.000

15:36:49

809

628.000

15:36:49

771

628.000

15:36:49

870

627.800

15:29:21

800

628.000

15:27:02

929

628.400

15:26:46

856

628.800

15:20:01

838

629.200

15:19:12

832

629.200

15:19:12

747

627.000

15:12:03

845

627.000

15:08:38

30

627.800

15:03:59

900

627.800

15:03:59

361

628.000

15:03:55

418

628.000

15:03:55

868

628.000

15:01:28

645

628.400

15:01:00

231

628.400

15:01:00

129

628.200

14:56:42

12

628.200

14:56:42

785

628.200

14:56:42

887

628.600

14:54:00

93

629.000

14:53:17

660

629.000

14:53:17

874

628.200

14:50:02

167

628.200

14:47:43

736

628.200

14:47:43

660

628.400

14:44:10

257

628.400

14:44:10

279

628.200

14:40:54

816

628.600

14:39:49

152

628.600

14:39:49

602

628.600

14:39:49

803

628.600

14:30:50

788

629.000

14:29:55

257

629.200

14:24:34

638

629.200

14:24:34

502

629.200

14:15:01

407

629.200

14:15:01

795

628.600

14:08:32

422

629.200

14:04:38

434

629.200

14:04:38

12

629.200

14:04:38

507

629.400

14:03:51

243

629.400

14:03:51

648

627.800

13:54:11

130

627.800

13:54:11

755

627.400

13:47:33

857

626.200

13:40:15

857

626.400

13:39:27

8

626.400

13:39:27

891

626.600

13:38:53

177

623.600

13:33:14

574

623.600

13:33:14

913

623.800

13:32:53

781

623.600

13:31:45

181

623.200

13:29:41

668

623.200

13:29:41

928

623.400

13:25:21

261

621.400

13:06:13

917

620.600

12:59:46

785

619.800

12:56:30

462

619.600

12:45:56

434

619.600

12:45:56

220

620.000

12:39:04

608

620.000

12:39:04

899

620.400

12:29:01

726

620.600

12:26:38

108

620.600

12:26:38

887

621.800

12:11:03

14

621.800

12:11:03

910

620.800

12:01:05

2

619.800

11:42:02

2

619.800

11:42:02

917

619.800

11:42:02

823

620.400

11:36:04

96

620.400

11:36:04

798

621.200

11:25:37

319

621.800

11:22:45

417

621.800

11:22:45

10

621.800

11:22:45

787

619.200

11:09:17

468

620.200

11:04:52

428

620.200

11:04:52

869

620.400

11:01:07

345

621.800

10:54:05

465

621.800

10:54:05

120

621.800

10:54:05

199

621.800

10:43:26

700

621.800

10:43:26

166

622.200

10:34:07

671

622.200

10:34:07

767

622.600

10:25:11

760

621.800

10:15:33

771

622.800

10:10:51

914

621.600

09:54:48

779

622.600

09:46:02

901

622.800

09:35:49

375

623.400

09:31:30

469

623.400

09:31:30

844

623.600

09:29:38

919

624.400

09:19:35

814

624.000

09:09:40

439

624.800

09:03:08

355

624.800

09:03:08

287

625.200

08:56:09

507

625.200

08:56:09

822

625.000

08:52:00

840

623.600

08:40:11

747

624.200

08:39:00

827

626.000

08:30:10

848

627.200

08:20:48

867

626.800

08:05:33

843

627.000

08:05:33


