Eine goldene Gelegenheit in Kupfer: Warum Gladiator Metals eine Top-Wahl für 2024 sein könnte
Dow Jones News
04.10.2024 19:04 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

DJ Notice of AGM 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Notice of AGM 
04-Oct-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 October 2024 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Notice of AGM 
The Annual General Meeting of Hot Rocks Investments plc will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 25 October 2024 at Shakespeare 
Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR. 
Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 351129 
EQS News ID:  2002609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
