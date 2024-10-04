DJ Notice of AGM

4 October 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Notice of AGM The Annual General Meeting of Hot Rocks Investments plc will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 25 October 2024 at Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR. Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174

