Free Resources From Discovery Education Connect Students to New Career Paths on Manufacturing Day and Beyond

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Global edtech leader Discovery Education is celebrating Manufacturing Day by offering educators and students curated new resources connecting them to potential career paths in the manufacturing sector. With nearly 4 million manufacturing positions predicted to be available in the next ten years, students today need to learn about the manufacturing careers of tomorrow.

Manufacturing (MFG) Day was founded by the Manufacturing Institute, a member of the STEM Careers Coalition, and occurs annually on the first Friday of October. The goal of Manufacturing Day is to inspire students to become the next generation of innovators prepared to lead the manufacturing industry of the future. To support classroom observances of MFG Day, Discovery Education and select partners offer the following resources:

Virtual Field Trip: Premiering on November 21, 2024, at 1 PM ET, the Re-powering the Future:?A Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip takes students in grades 6-8 behind the scenes of energy generation sites to meet with the STEM champions creating innovative solutions in the energy field. This Virtual Field Trip is the first in the new Mission Possible series from the award-winning STEM Careers Coalition, an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations catalyzing equitable access to STEM resources and career connections. Learn more and register?here.

Immersive Learning Experience:?Haul! Learning Experience is a cutting-edge learning experience designed to provide students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to discover how copper ore makes its way into the items that power our day. A part of Dig Into Mining - The Story of Copper, the educational program created in partnership with Freeport-McMoRan that uncovers the use of metals such as copper in our everyday life, Haul! challenges students to navigate their way through a 3D copper mine to earn their Haul Truck Operator's Scorecard while learning how STEM is used in this larger-than-life operation.

How It's Made Videos: Users of the award-winning Mystery Science by Discovery Education service can turn to the How It's Made?collection for career inspiration. Mystery Science by Discovery Education is an engaging standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious. In this collection of 45-minute engineering lessons, Mystery Guides lead no prep, open-and-go lessons with step-by-step hands-on activities exploring scientific phenomena using common classroom items.

Users of Discovery Education services can find more manufacturing resources on the award-winning classroom companion platform,?Discovery Education Experience.

"Connecting what's taught in the classroom to the real world ignites student curiosity and drives deeper engagement," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "These new resources from the STEM Careers Coalition draw a straight line from the STEM lessons students are taught today to careers in manufacturing they can pursue in the future. By making this important connection, we hope to not only build student knowledge in STEM, but also help them think about their lives beyond graduation."

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

