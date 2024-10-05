ClinMedica Delivers Advanced Hair Transplantation and Plastic Surgery With Personalized, Cutting-Edge Care

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2024 / ClinMedica, a notable medical clinic based in Istanbul, is making strides in the fields of hair transplantation and plastic surgery. The clinic operates under the expertise of Dr. Kokmen Kosher, who specializes in hair transplantation, and Op. Dr. Nüret Özcen, a plastic surgeon known for her comprehensive approach to aesthetic procedures.





ClinMedica Hair Transplantation Extraction and Transplantation Techniques

The clinic employs several advanced hair transplantation techniques that have gained attention in the medical community.

Donor Area Using Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Technique

A critical aspect of hair transplantation is the management of donor areas, which encompass both the scalp and beard regions. ClinMedica prioritizes the preservation of follicular integrity during FUE extraction, which not only minimizes scarring but also supports optimal hair growth in the donor area.

Hair Transplantation Techniques

Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) is one such method, allowing for the precise placement of hair follicles without incisions, thereby reducing tissue trauma and potentially enhancing recovery time. This technique is particularly beneficial for patients looking for minimally invasive options.

Sapphire Pen is another procedure utilized at ClinMedica. By using sapphire-tipped instruments, the clinic creates smaller and more precise incisions. This innovation is noteworthy as it may contribute to decreased scarring and improved healing for patients.

ClinMedica also addresses hair restoration needs for women experiencing hair loss, demonstrating a commitment to personalized care. Additionally, the clinic offers beard transplants using the FUE technique, catering to a growing demand for facial hair restoration solutions.

Plastic Surgery Procedures

Under the guidance of Op. Dr. Nüret Özcen, ClinMedica provides a range of plastic surgery options that address both functional and aesthetic needs. The following procedures are part of the clinic's offerings:

Liposuction is aimed at removing localized fat deposits, contributing to improved body contours, which is often a concern among patients seeking body sculpting.

Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck) focuses on tightening abdominal muscles and removing excess skin, a procedure frequently requested by patients post-pregnancy or significant weight loss.

The Body Lift procedure is designed for patients with notable skin laxity, combining skin tightening and contouring to enhance overall body shape.

Breast Augmentation and Breast Lift procedures cater to individuals looking to restore or enhance breast volume and positioning.

The Facelift procedure, or rhytidectomy, primarily aims to restore a more youthful appearance by reducing sagging skin and deep creases that develop with age.

Rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as a nose job, is designed to alter the shape and structure of the nose for both aesthetic and functional purposes.

Patient-Centered Care and Evidence-Based Practices

ClinMedica is dedicated to advancing its practices in aesthetic treatments, emphasizing optimal patient outcomes through evidence-based methodologies. The clinic's commitment to patient-centered care is reflected in its individualized treatment plans. A multidisciplinary team collaborates to uphold the highest standards of medical practice, ensuring highly effective results for all patients.

For additional information or to arrange a consultation, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.clinmedica.com.

