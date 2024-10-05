Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.10.2024 17:48 Uhr
108 Leser
Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission: Riyadh International Book Fair 2024: Expanding Global Dialogue through the Largest Collection of Translated Works

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, part of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, has revealed that the Riyadh Book Fair 2024 is its largest edition yet, featuring a diverse range of translated international books. With more than 2,000 local, Arab, and international publishers participating, the Fair has strengthened its position as a leading cultural event in the Arab world. This year's edition promotes Saudi Arabia's cultural openness and supports the spread of cross-border knowledge.

Riyadh International Book Fair 2024

The 2024 Fair edition stands out for hosting renowned thinkers, intellectuals, and global figures in literature, art, and knowledge who share their insights and success stories with the public. Among the key speakers are Fareed Zakaria, acclaimed media personality and author; Walter Isaacson, world-renowned biographer; poet and writer Kwame Alexander; and acclaimed novelist Jonathan Franzen. The Fair also features prominent literary and artistic figures from the Middle East.

Dr Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, emphasised the significance of the Fair, stating: "The Riyadh International Book Fair is not only one of the most important book fairs in the Arab region but also a premier platform for publishers and authors to expand their reach in the Arab cultural market. This year's edition is especially notable for its focus on cultural diversity and translation, with an exceptional programme featuring some of the world's leading intellectuals."

During his visit, His Excellency Chang Hua, the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, expressed admiration for the Saudi public's enthusiasm for reading. CNN's Fareed Zakaria praised the Kingdom's remarkable transformation and its growing global influence.

This year also marks the return of the popular "Riyadh Reads French" initiative, featuring several French publishers. Al-Saeed Ezz, Communication Officer at the French Embassy, noted that this year's programme has expanded to include children's activities and free French language courses in collaboration with the French Cultural Institute, bringing French culture closer to Saudi visitors.

The Riyadh International Book Fair plays a key role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030's cultural goals, contributing to the Kingdom's cultural economy, projected to reach $9.3 billion. Attracting over one million visitors annually, it ranks among the highest-selling book fairs in the Arab world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523990/Riyadh_International_Book_Fair_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riyadh-international-book-fair-2024-expanding-global-dialogue-through-the-largest-collection-of-translated-works-302268199.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
