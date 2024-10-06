Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 06.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Achtung Vervielfachung! URAN-AKTIEN starten durch …. Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.10.2024 16:48 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin by ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi

Sail ship sold out for second straight day in northern Australia

DARWIN, Australia, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ANSA) Darwin - For the second consecutive day, the Amerigo Vespucci was sold out for on-board visits in the port of Darwin, in northern Australia. Thousands of people have been queuing since the morning to admire the Navy training ship, which arrived in the capital of the Northern Territory for the 24th leg of its world tour, which began on July 1, 2023 in Genoa.

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin (PRNewsfoto/ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi)

To the tune of the greatest hits of Italian music, and under a scorching sun, Australians, tourists but also many Italians who emigrated Down Under were able to visit the 'most beautiful ship in the world', remaining fascinated by the timeless beauty of the historic sailing ship. "It's a floating masterpiece," said one of the visitors immediately after leaving the ship. "The thing that struck me most - added a citizen of Darwin - are the thousands of ropes that there are for the sails".

An Australian couple posed for yet another souvenir photo next to Jago's work "the David" that has accompanied the Vespucci's world tour since its departure from Genoa. "Going aboard was a privilege," they said, "truly beautiful, a unique emotion. We loved it so much and I recommend anyone to go aboard, they will be ecstatic." The line continued to move uninterruptedly while waiting visitors did not stop taking photos and recording videos.

Visits aboard the Vespucci will continue on Monday, from 9 to 12:30 local time, before the training ship leaves its moorings again to continue towards the next stop on the world tour, which will be in Singapore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524050/ANSA.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visitors-line-up-to-board-amerigo-vespucci-in-darwin-by-ansa-in-collaboration-with-difesa-servizi-302268276.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.