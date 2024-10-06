Fintech Surge 2024: Revolutionising Finance With Cutting-Edge Innovations And Strategic Partnerships

Middle East and North Africa's largest fintech show to welcome innovative game-changers and industry leaders from the global fintech community.

Fintech Surge, the Middle East and North Africa's largest fintech event, will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October 2024. As an integral part of Expand North Star, powered by GITEX GLOBAL, the fourth edition is set to attract over 100 exhibitors, more than 1,200 investors, and 120-plus speakers from over 70 countries. The event solidifies its position as the premier destination for fintech thought leadership, strategic partnerships, and innovation across the region.

As the UAE continues to cement its role as a global fintech hub, Fintech Surge 2024 arrives at a pivotal time. The UAE's fintech market is projected to grow from USD 3.16 billion in 2024 to USD 5.71 billion by 2029, driven by a progressive regulatory environment and the rapid adoption of digital banking solutions. Last year, the fintech sector saw a remarkable 92% surge in funding, further elevating the UAE as a powerhouse of innovation in MENA's fintech landscape.

"Fintech Surge is where the world's fintech entrepreneurs come to trade in innovation. As the UAE continues to lead in digital transformation, this year's edition will welcome international companies at the forefront of embedded finance, autonomous finance, and digital currencies, to forge partnerships with technology giants and large enterprises, and shape the future of finance," said Peter Brady, Associate Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will spotlight critical trends shaping the future of finance, such as digital banking, fintech investment, and the growing collaboration between banks and fintechs. The 'Future of Money' conference will cover key themes, including fintech investing, digital banking, and SME Elevate track. As the financial world increasingly shifts toward digital transactions, e-wallets and cashless payment systems are transforming the global landscape. In the panel discussion 'Rock, Paper, Cashless,' Asim Chohan, COO at Morgan Stanley USA, will join other experts to explore the implications of a cashless society and its future impact.

The SME Elevate track will feature discussions on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises through fintech, including the Conversation Circle titled 'Cool Cash-Future Trends in Lending, Microfinance, and Investments.' Speakers such as Ibrahim Abdel Rahim, Co-founder of Moonbase Capital (Spain), and Chérifatou Ibrahima Agoumo, Regional Innovation and Technology Advisor at CARE USA, will examine how fintech innovation is driving economic growth for SMEs and individuals.

Other sessions will focus on emerging financial technologies, including open banking, embedded finance, and the transformational role of AI in banking. The rise of stablecoins, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and sustainable finance models will also be explored, as the fintech sector continues to innovate while addressing challenges in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

With a powerful programme featuring global fintech giants alongside a vibrant start-up community, Fintech Surge will be the essential meeting point for those looking to shape the financial ecosystems of tomorrow. The event will serve as a launchpad for start-ups and innovators, offering a unique opportunity at Demo Day to showcase live prototypes that push industry boundaries. These solutions will highlight how fintech is creating faster, more convenient, and secure ecosystems to meet the growing demands of today's digital consumers.

Sponsors and exhibitors for the 2024 edition include major industry players such as Codego, Geidea, ADIB Bank, WIO Bank, and pavilions by Fintech Lithuania, Hong Kong, and London & Partners. More information can be found at www.fintechsurge.com.

About Fintech Surge

Fintech Surge is the most sought after gathering for the global fintech industry. Capitalising on Dubai's pioneering status as a leading location for fintechs, it is the foremost platform where international finance and technology players meet to create limitless opportunities. More than 1,200 investors, 150 exhibitors and more than 100 speakers from more than 70 countries will gather to chart the way forward and inspire industry-wide transformation. The fourth edition of Fintech Surge will take place from 13-16 October 2024 alongside GITEX GLOBAL, uniting the global community at the iconic Dubai Harbour. It is co-located with GITEX IMPACT, Expand North Star, Future Blockchain Summit and Marketing Mania.

Expand North Star

Expand North Star 2024, the world's largest event for start-ups and investors, will bring together leading founders, VCs, tech innovators, and ecosystem enablers to the Dubai Harbour, taking place from 13-16 October 2024. Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, Expand North Star features four co-located events: GITEX IMPACT, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania. This 9th edition will welcome over 1,800 global startup exhibitors, 1,200 investors, and 250 speakers from 100 countries. The show is inspired by the world largest tech show, GITEX GLOBAL, which will take place from 14-18 October 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.



