07.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
D-Link's AQUILA PRO AI Wins Best AI Innovative Product of the Year at FSA 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link, a global leader in networking solutions, proudly announces that its AQUILA PRO AI has been awarded the prestigious title of Best AI Innovative Product of the Year at the 2024 CISO 50 & Future Security Awards (FSA). This award, hosted by JBR by CPI Media Group and tahawultech.com, recognizes forward-thinking companies and individuals driving innovation in these critical sectors.

D-Link Wins Best AI Innovative Product at FSA 2024

D-Link's AQUILA PRO AI series was honoured for its advanced AI-driven capabilities including the AI Wi-Fi Optimizer, AI Mesh Optimizer, and AI Traffic Optimizer that deliver smart, reliable, and superior Wi-Fi performance. The M30 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Mesh Router, M60 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Mesh Router, and E30 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender exemplify D-Link's pioneering approach to integrating AI into networking, combining intuitive controls with powerful features that ensures users enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

The AQUILA PRO AI represents the future of intelligent networking, designed to enhance network performance while providing robust protection through WPA3 encryption and ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity certification against evolving cyber threats. This recognition at the CISO 50 & FSA underscores D-Link's unwavering commitment to advancing AI-driven networking solutions, offering smarter, safer connectivity for modern homes.

The AQUILA PRO AI M30, M60 and E30 are now available through D-Link's global network of authorized distributors and resellers. For more information, please visit www.dlink.com/en/for-home/wifi/aquila-pro-ai or contact local D-Link representative.

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524302/D_Link_Wins_Best_AI_Innovative_Product_at_FSA_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-links-aquila-pro-ai-wins-best-ai-innovative-product-of-the-year-at-fsa-2024-302268579.html

