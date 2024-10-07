Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
Aktie mit Joker-Assets: Der Schlüssel zur Lösung des globalen Kupfermangels
07.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7 October 2024

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Information disclosed in accordance with MAR Article 19, paragraph 11

The Company's mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 7 October 2024 and will last until the publication of its results for the six months ended 30 September 2024, which is expected to be on or around 13 November 2024.

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ('RIS');

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Monday, 30 September 2024, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 8734


