Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 41/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-10-07 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2024 - Eleving Group EAGLEIPO Public offering TLN RIG 08.10.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.09.2024 - OMBIPO Public offering VLN 07.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.12.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 22.11.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2024 Šiauliu bankas SABB0104725A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2024 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 13.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGR Activity results, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB024029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2024 - Citadele banka CBLBBOND Public offering TLN RIG 10.10.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM004426A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2024 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.