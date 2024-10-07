Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 41/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-10-07 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.09.2024 - Eleving Group EAGLEIPO      Public offering   TLN RIG 
   08.10.2024                             VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  26.09.2024 - OMBIPO              Public offering   VLN   
   07.10.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government      VLN   
   31.12.2024                  securities auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R    Audited annual    RIG   
   22.11.2024                  report           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.10.2024 Šiauliu bankas SABB0104725A   Coupon payment date VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.10.2024 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T       Sales figures    TLN   
   11.10.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.10.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T        Sales figures    TLN   
   13.10.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGR         Activity results, 9 RIG   
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.10.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government      VLN   
          LTGB024029B           securities auction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.10.2024 - Citadele banka CBLBBOND     Public offering   TLN RIG 
   10.10.2024                             VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.10.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija  Coupon payment date RIG   
          Altum ALTM004426A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.10.2024 TextMagic MAGIC         Sales figures    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.10.2024 TKM Grupp TKM1T         Interim report, 9  TLN   
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.10.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L     Sales figures    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.10.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T       Sales figures    TLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
