Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 04 October 2024 it purchased a total of 8,063 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 5,644 2,419 EUR1.9980 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6740 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9920 GBP1.6740 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9959 GBP1.6740

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,615,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,667 1.9980 XDUB 09:38:20 00029282584TRDU1 1,977 1.9920 XDUB 11:09:12 00029283108TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 300 1.6740 XLON 08:58:27 00029282523TRDU1 2,119 1.6740 XLON 08:58:27 00029282524TRDU1

