Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit Joker-Assets: Der Schlüssel zur Lösung des globalen Kupfermangels
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
07.10.24
08:09 Uhr
4,040 Euro
-0,060
-1,46 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0404,11009:11
Dow Jones News
07.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 04 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 04/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   350,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.04 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.09 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0588

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 218,769,658 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 218,769,658 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
128              4.0400         08:20:16         1J4X9TGM0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
41              4.0400         08:20:53         1J4X9TGMF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
41              4.0400         08:21:21         1J4X9TGN4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5               4.0400         08:21:42         1J4X9TGNV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
189              4.0400         08:28:08         1J4X9TH3Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,242             4.0450         08:33:16         1J4X9TH8R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,488             4.0450         08:33:16         1J4X9TH8T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
246              4.0450         08:33:16         1J4X9TH8S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
25              4.0500         08:36:09         1J4X9THDS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,277             4.0550         08:36:47         1J4X9THE4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0500         08:36:50         1J4X9THE7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
800              4.0500         08:36:50         1J4X9THE8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,077             4.0500         08:36:50         1J4X9THE9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
168              4.0550         08:37:27         1J4X9THF8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
184              4.0550         08:38:28         1J4X9THGS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,552             4.0550         08:38:28         1J4X9THGT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
143              4.0500         08:39:09         1J4X9THHF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
197              4.0500         08:39:24         1J4X9THI9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
162              4.0500         08:39:46         1J4X9THIT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
583              4.0500         08:39:46         1J4X9THIW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
618              4.0500         08:39:46         1J4X9THIU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
28              4.0450         09:28:27         1J4X9TIRS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
496              4.0450         09:28:27         1J4X9TIRU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
373              4.0450         09:28:27         1J4X9TIRT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
240              4.0450         09:28:45         1J4X9TIRX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
739              4.0450         09:29:41         1J4X9TISU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
373              4.0450         09:29:41         1J4X9TIST        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
680              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
524              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
259              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
303              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
315              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
521              4.0400         10:00:02         1J4X9TJEN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
383              4.0450         10:06:16         1J4X9TJJU        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.