Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 04 October 2024, it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 04/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 350,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.04 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.09 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0588

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 218,769,658 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 218,769,658 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 128 4.0400 08:20:16 1J4X9TGM0 Euronext Dublin 41 4.0400 08:20:53 1J4X9TGMF Euronext Dublin 41 4.0400 08:21:21 1J4X9TGN4 Euronext Dublin 5 4.0400 08:21:42 1J4X9TGNV Euronext Dublin 189 4.0400 08:28:08 1J4X9TH3Z Euronext Dublin 2,242 4.0450 08:33:16 1J4X9TH8R Euronext Dublin 2,488 4.0450 08:33:16 1J4X9TH8T Euronext Dublin 246 4.0450 08:33:16 1J4X9TH8S Euronext Dublin 25 4.0500 08:36:09 1J4X9THDS Euronext Dublin 2,277 4.0550 08:36:47 1J4X9THE4 Euronext Dublin 400 4.0500 08:36:50 1J4X9THE7 Euronext Dublin 800 4.0500 08:36:50 1J4X9THE8 Euronext Dublin 1,077 4.0500 08:36:50 1J4X9THE9 Euronext Dublin 168 4.0550 08:37:27 1J4X9THF8 Euronext Dublin 184 4.0550 08:38:28 1J4X9THGS Euronext Dublin 1,552 4.0550 08:38:28 1J4X9THGT Euronext Dublin 143 4.0500 08:39:09 1J4X9THHF Euronext Dublin 197 4.0500 08:39:24 1J4X9THI9 Euronext Dublin 162 4.0500 08:39:46 1J4X9THIT Euronext Dublin 583 4.0500 08:39:46 1J4X9THIW Euronext Dublin 618 4.0500 08:39:46 1J4X9THIU Euronext Dublin 28 4.0450 09:28:27 1J4X9TIRS Euronext Dublin 496 4.0450 09:28:27 1J4X9TIRU Euronext Dublin 373 4.0450 09:28:27 1J4X9TIRT Euronext Dublin 240 4.0450 09:28:45 1J4X9TIRX Euronext Dublin 739 4.0450 09:29:41 1J4X9TISU Euronext Dublin 373 4.0450 09:29:41 1J4X9TIST Euronext Dublin 680 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEI Euronext Dublin 524 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEJ Euronext Dublin 259 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEH Euronext Dublin 303 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEK Euronext Dublin 400 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEL Euronext Dublin 315 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEM Euronext Dublin 521 4.0400 10:00:02 1J4X9TJEN Euronext Dublin 383 4.0450 10:06:16 1J4X9TJJU Euronext

