WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
Tradegate
07.10.24
10:34 Uhr
169,10 Euro
-0,86
-0,51 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Power Up Your Autumn: Jackery Offers Up to 46% Off on Energy Solutions for Amazon Prime Deal Days

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaves fall, so do prices at Jackery during Amazon Prime Deal Days. On October 8th and 9th, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on Jackery's cutting-edge energy solutions. From portable power stations to solar generators including the solar panels, many products will be available at reduced prices.

Autumn Jackery Prime Deal Days

Explorer 240 V2: Ultra-Portable Power for Backpack Adventures

Among the standout deals is the new Explorer 240 V2. This portable powerhouse features LiFePO4 battery technology, offering lightweight energy storage perfect for backpacks. Measuring just 231 x 153 x 169 mm and weighing only 3.6 kg, the Explorer 240 V2 delivers 256 Wh of capacity. Its five output ports make it versatile for everything from autumn outdoor getaways to powering a mobile office. Now it is available for just £169, down from £259-a savings of 35%.

Explorer 1000 V2: High-Capacity Power for Extended Outdoor Trips

For those needing more capacity, the Explorer 1000 V2 is the ultimate autumn companion. This power station, paired with a SolarSaga 100W solar panel, is now 20% smaller and 10% lighter than comparable models, with a weight of just 11 kg and a compact size of 327 x 224 x 247 mm. With a capacity of 1.07 kWh and fast-charging capabilities, it's ideal for extended camping trips. During Prime Deal Days, the price drops by £300, from £1149 to £849.

The Best Deal: Explorer 500 with 46% off

Jackery Explorer 500 boasts the biggest savings, with a 46% price cut. Originally priced at £556.99, it will be available for just £299. This portable power station offers 518 Wh capacity, 500 watts of output, and six ports to keep your devices powered during outdoor adventures. Its foldable solar panel makes it easy to generate sustainable energy while on the move.

Exclusive Gifts for Early Buyers

Beyond the Prime Day discounts, Jackery is offering exclusive gifts to early buyers on October 8th via Jackery UK online shop. Purchases over £500 will receive a free camping lamp (limited to 150 pieces), while those spending over £800 will get a trolley (limited to 50 pieces).

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, or call +4915223970329.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519412/Autumn_Jackery_DealDays.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459138/4941985/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/power-up-your-autumn-jackery-offers-up-to-46-off-on-energy-solutions-for-amazon-prime-deal-days-302263263.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
