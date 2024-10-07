Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 09:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners takes FID and commences construction on 1,100 MWh battery energy storage project in Chile

Project Arena, a 220 MW / 1,100 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), will be one of the first large-scale standalone BESS projects in Chile to reach commercial operations. On site construction will commence in Q1 2025 with the expectation to deliver power as soon as Q1 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Fund II (CI GMF II), has taken final investment decision (FID) on a 220 MW / 1,100 MWh battery energy storage system in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. The project has issued final notice to proceed and will be one of the first projects of its kind to reach commercial operations in Chile.

The Arena BESS facility is strategically located in a region with world-class solar resource and adjacent to existing transmission infrastructure and energy-intensive industrial clusters. With a storage capacity of 1,100 MWh, the facility will shift excess solar power generated during the day to supply renewable power during the night hours, thereby reducing the need for fossil fuel power generation during periods of peak demand. The balancing services provided by the Arena BESS project will decrease CO2 emissions and enable further integration of large-scale solar energy projects into the Chilean grid system.

"We are excited to take this important step in deploying CIP's first energy storage project in Chile, which will be one of the largest in the region. Through our Growth Markets Fund II, this cornerstone investment supports our long-term investment strategy in Latin America," said Ole Kjems Sørensen, partner at CIP. "It demonstrates CIP's industrial approach in identifying a market need and delivering a large-scale project with a robust contractual framework, while also securing attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

Peter Halmø, associate partner at CIP, said: "Arena BESS marks a significant milestone for the team and the first step in executing CIP's significant pipeline of renewable projects in Chile. The integration of solar projects into the energy system requires BESS projects to shift excess generation from day to night, making the technology essential for Chile to meet its ambitious renewable targets."

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 31 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.