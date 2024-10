We inform you that according to the general meeting of shareholders of UAB Legal Balance 31 of March, 2022 approved Rules for granting shares, on 4 of October, 2024 the Company transferred the available 1241 unit of own shares to the director of the Company, Marius Šlepetis, who implemented the terms of the option agreement. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1250159