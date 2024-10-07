Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THE SILENT SUCCESS OF DECELERA: The Venture format redefining Startup Growth Globally

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decelera Ventures, founded in 2015, introduced a novel approach to early-stage venture capital by becoming the world's first "decelerator." Decelera's approach allows founders to pause for 10 days, cutting through daily noise to reconnect with their purpose and projects, focusing on what truly matters. It provides tools and support to drive growth and succeed in a highly competitive environment, while building strong relationships with industry leaders and investors.

Each year, in hidden paradises like Menorca for Europe and Akumal for America, Decelera invites 25 purpose-driven companies, selected from over 3,000 applicants, to guide them through a unique growth journey that combines mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and quality time with successful entrepreneurs. A large percentage of projects receive $300k in investment from Decelera Ventures.

The idea behind Decelera stems from two concepts: (1) investing in early-stage startups means investing in teams you love, and (2) stepping away for 10 days in a low-noise environment with a highly curated group of founders helps take the company to the next level.

Constant acceleration can lead to burnout and loss of direction for founders. Entrepreneurs face "Syndrome of Accelerated Thinking," which severely affects mental health. Decelera's methodology, like a high-performance entrepreneurship center, encourages founders to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their purpose. Over ten editions, Decelera has received over 10,000 applicants, supported nearly 300 startups, and involved 500 mentors, including international venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. The startups that have participated boast an 80% survival rate and have collectively raised over €1 billion.

After celebrating its tenth edition in Menorca, Spain, Decelera is expanding its methodology to America, establishing a €40m Decelera Fund and a program near Tulum, with future plans to enter the USA and Canada. The next event, Decelera México, will take place in Riviera Maya from October 3-12, 2024, where 20 startups will be mentored by experienced professionals to reduce stress, gain clarity, and thrive in a competitive market.

This expansion aims to strengthen the ties between Latin America, the USA, and Europe, emphasizing Decelera's mission to help the next purpose-driven unicorns take off.

By prioritizing the human experience of founders, Decelera is redefining what it means to build a purpose-driven startup. As they expand into Latin America and North America, they continue leading a new wave of purpose-driven entrepreneurship across global markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-silent-success-of-decelera-the-venture-format-redefining-startup-growth-globally-302267717.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.