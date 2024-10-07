Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lithium Africa Resources Corp. ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") announces additions to board

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium Africa Resources Corp. ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") announces additions to board.

Lithium Africa Resources Corp. Logo

Lithium Africa is pleased to announce two significant additions to its Board of Directors as the Company matures and continues its consolidation of district scale, hard rock lithium prospects in Africa.

The new appointments to the Board, as non-executive directors, are as follows:

  • Toluwalase "Tolu" Seriki

    Tolu is currently Head of Business Development for Ganfeng Lithium's Africa division. With 5 years' experience in the lithium industry, he started his career by founding an exploration company in Nigeria. Tolu holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Philosophy from University College London and is pursuing an MSc in Energy Studies. Before joining Ganfeng, Tolu held corporate development roles at FMDQ Group PLC and Manchester United Football Club Limited.

  • Robert Eckford

    Rob is currently the CEO of Rua Gold and has built a network of investor and sell-side relationships. Rob previously co-founded and acted as CFO of Aris Mining a $1B+ gold producer. Rob has extensive mining industry experience covering corporate M&A, accounting, finance, as well as site-based commercial management roles across the globe including the DRC, Zambia, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. Rob is a Chartered Accountant, has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance and an MSc in Mineral Economics, both from Curtin University.

The Company plans to provide a detailed overview of its exploration activities and update in the coming weeks.

Carl Esprey, Executive Chairman of Lithium Africa commented: "Tolu will represent Ganfeng's interests within our company and the joint venture. He is an energetic and pragmatic partner and colleague, with an extensive network of relationships across Africa. Tolu's experience and insight, gained from working with a world-class lithium producer, will be instrumental in guiding our growth ambitions."

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO of Lithium Africa commented: "Having previously worked with Robert at Aris, I am certain his tenacity, work ethic and experience building serious public companies will be an asset as we pursue our ambitious vision of building a leading African hard rock play. We have been aggressively consolidating during this downturn and remain confident our efforts will be rewarded in the years ahead"

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and sales of lithium and lithium battery products. The Company is involved in lithium resource exploitation, lithium salt processing, metallic lithium smelting, lithium battery manufacturing and recycling. The Company's main products include lithium compounds, metallic lithium and lithium batteries. The Company's products are widely used in electric vehicles, aeronautics, functional materials, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and other fields. The Company distributes its products in the domestic market and to overseas markets.

About Lithium Africa

Lithium Africa is exploring for lithium pegmatites across four prospective regions covering over 2,500 km2 of exploration assets in Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. The Company has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with Ganfeng Lithium to jointly advance exploration in Africa.

For further information:

Contact Investor Relations - investors@li-africa.com
Visit our website - www.li-africa.com
Connect via LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/lithium-africa/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523722/LAR_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523723/Gangfeng_Logo.jpg

Gangfeng Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lithium-africa-resources-corp-lithium-africa-or-the-company-announces-additions-to-board-302268008.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.