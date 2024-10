OptiGroup acquires Døvigen AS in Norway

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the acquisition of Døvigen AS, a Norwegian full-service distributor specialising in providing packaging products and business consumables to companies across various industries. The transaction will enhance OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers in Norway and further consolidate its leading position in the Nordic region. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Järbur, SVP Facility & Safety, OptiGroup, niklas.jarbur@optigroup.com

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

