21Shares: 21.co and Crypto.com Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership Aims to Enhance Liquidity and Custody Solutions for 21.co's Wrapped Tokens

ZURICH, 7 October 2024 - 21.co, the parent company of 21Shares - one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), and Crypto.com, trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and an industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership.

Central to the partnership, 21.co Wrapped Bitcoin (21BTC) will source Bitcoin liquidity from Crypto.com, leveraging the exchange's deep liquidity, competitive fees and state-of-the-art matching engine. Looking ahead, 21.co and Crypto.com intend to build on the strategic partnership, with future announcements in the pipeline.

"We are thrilled to integrate 21BTC with Crypto.com, enhancing user access to crypto and marking the starting point of a long-term, strategic partnership. As two leaders in digital asset innovation, know-how and operations, the 21.co-Crypto.com partnership creates a powerful combination," said Eliezer Ndinga, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Digital Assets at 21.co. "Crypto.com is one of the world's largest digital assets exchanges serving over 100 million users globally. As one of the world's largest issuers of crypto ETPs, 21.co brings asset management best practices and operational excellence to the world of wrapped assets."

"This partnership is a strong demonstration of how our exceptional liquidity can support the innovations of companies like 21.co and how Crypto.com is constantly aiming to better serve our existing customers," said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. "21.co is a proven global crypto company, driving innovation across multiple ETP, ETF and tokenization projects. By coming together, we will offer retail and institutional crypto traders the liquidity solutions they need in the market of today and tomorrow."

With growing excitement and momentum for crypto, 21.co and Crypto.com recognize the importance of increasing access to crypto for users around the world. The 21.co-Crypto.com partnership brings together two firm's with deep digital assets expertise to help support users as they navigate this exciting ecosystem.

To learn more about 21.co wrapped tokens, please visit https://21.co/tokens .

About 21.co

21.co is one of the world's leaders in providing access to crypto through traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21.co offers cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) via its 21Shares affiliate, as well as blockchain infrastructure technology. 21.co's products are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also distributed to third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. For more information, please visit www.21.co .

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com .

Disclaimer

21.co Wrapped Tokens are not available in certain jurisdictions, including the United States. These Tokens are not available to US Persons and US Persons will not be permitted to mint/burn.

The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or any other regulated products in any jurisdiction. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the information provided and 21.co and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof.

