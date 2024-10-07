Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LL7M | ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4 | Ticker-Symbol:
München
07.10.24
10:15 Uhr
109,75 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,90114,2511:12
108,50112,0009:50
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2024 10:46 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Eleving Group S.A. Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 7, 2024 to list Eleving Group S.A. (hereinafter
- Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day -
October 16, 2024 - with the condition that on October 14, 2024 settlements have
been made for all Company's shares subscribed within the Offer and the amount
of Company's shares subscribed and paid within the Offer comply with Nasdaq
Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets
Regulated by the Exchange Article 5.4. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       Eleving Group S.A.   
Issuer's short name      ELEV          
ISIN code           LU2818110020      
Nominal value of one security 0.01 EUR        
Number of listed securities  up to 118 550 000 shares
Orderbook short name      ELEVR          
List              Baltic Main List    



Eleving Group shares public offering is ongoing until October 8, 2024.
Prospectus and more information on the offering is available here:
https://ipo.eleving.com/ 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1250189
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.