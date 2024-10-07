Listing of Eleving Group S.A. Shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 7, 2024 to list Eleving Group S.A. (hereinafter - Company) shares on the Baltic Main List and set the first trading day - October 16, 2024 - with the condition that on October 14, 2024 settlements have been made for all Company's shares subscribed within the Offer and the amount of Company's shares subscribed and paid within the Offer comply with Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 5.4. Additional information: Issuer's full name Eleving Group S.A. Issuer's short name ELEV ISIN code LU2818110020 Nominal value of one security 0.01 EUR Number of listed securities up to 118 550 000 shares Orderbook short name ELEVR List Baltic Main List Eleving Group shares public offering is ongoing until October 8, 2024. Prospectus and more information on the offering is available here: https://ipo.eleving.com/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1250189