Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2024 10:46 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the
Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2024-10-07: 



ISIN code                 LT0000670069 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCB24029B 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNB24029B 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2024-10-09  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2029-12-15  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               100     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               2,4     
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,090    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,158    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,170    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   144 097 400 
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 500 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       25 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               24 595 734,04
--------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq
Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.