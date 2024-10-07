Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced it has named Thomas Pache to lead its newly launched PI and Cyber Insurance lines in the DACH region, and Kim Schumacher as Senior Property Underwriter. Additionally, the organization has opened an office in Hamburg to be closer to its broker partners and customers both Thomas and Kim will be located in the new Hamburg office.

"I am excited to continue to expand the expertise and solutions BHSI brings to the DACH region as we expand both our product lines and our local presence," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH. "The strength of our brand, our balance sheet, and our people, along with our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, is an excellent match for the local marketplace."

Thomas comes to BHSI with more than three decades of industry experience. In his newly created role, he will focus on delivering comprehensive PI and cyber solutions to customers, with a focus on the information technology and software industry segments. He can be reached at thomas.pache@bhspecialty.com

Kim Schumacher, who will focus on growing BHSI's Mittelstand property business in Germany, comes to BHSI with almost 20 years of industry experience. She was most recently Property underwriter at another major insurer and, earlier in her career, was an insurance broker. She can be reached at kim.schumacher@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI offers Property, Casualty and Executive Professional Lines solutions in Germany and throughout the DACH region.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003806651/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937