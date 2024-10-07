Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024

WKN: A3CSK6 | ISIN: SE0016075337 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DA
Tradegate
02.10.24
09:44 Uhr
5,250 Euro
-0,015
-0,28 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2024 11:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för OX2 AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for OX2 AB (publ) is updated

Den 13 maj 2024 gavs aktierna i OX2 AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus
med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EQT Infrastructure VI
genom bolaget Otello BidCo AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Den 24 september 2024 offentliggjorde Otello BidCo AB ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Otello BidCo AB uppnått kontroll över 95,58 procent av
aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Otello BidCo AB
avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att
Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 25 september 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-kod SE0016075337,
orderboks-ID 227438). 

On May 13, 2024, the shares in OX2 AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from EQT
Infrastructure VI, through the company Otello BidCo AB, to the other
shareholders in the Company. 

On September 24, 2024, Otello BidCo AB issued a press release with information
that Otello BidCo AB had achieved control of 95.58 percent of the shares in the
Company. The press release further stated that Otello BidCo AB intended to
initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to
seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On September 25, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the
observation status for the shares in OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-code
SE0016075337, order book ID 227438). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
