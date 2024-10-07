Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för OX2 AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for OX2 AB (publ) is updated

Den 13 maj 2024 gavs aktierna i OX2 AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EQT Infrastructure VI genom bolaget Otello BidCo AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Den 24 september 2024 offentliggjorde Otello BidCo AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att Otello BidCo AB uppnått kontroll över 95,58 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Otello BidCo AB avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 25 september 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-kod SE0016075337, orderboks-ID 227438). On May 13, 2024, the shares in OX2 AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from EQT Infrastructure VI, through the company Otello BidCo AB, to the other shareholders in the Company. On September 24, 2024, Otello BidCo AB issued a press release with information that Otello BidCo AB had achieved control of 95.58 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Otello BidCo AB intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On September 25, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-code SE0016075337, order book ID 227438). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB