HireRoad Adds Senior HR Executive, Best-Selling Author, and HR Thought Leader Steve Pemberton to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Leading HR analytics software company HireRoad proudly introduces the latest high-profile addition to its Board of Directors - best-selling author and The Lighthouse Academy Founder and CEO Steve Pemberton. The visionary HR tech and HR thought leader is a welcome addition to the HireRoad Board, which will leverage Steve's vast experience across the HR spectrum to help drive the company's strategic direction into 2025 and beyond.

Before founding The Lighthouse Academy, Steve served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Workhuman®, a tech company known for providing valuable performance management and employee engagement solutions to companies worldwide. In this role, he supported the company's goal of inspiring HR leaders to embrace more humanity and cultivate a higher purpose in the workplace for all employees.

Steve has also served in executive-level HR roles for some of the biggest brands in the world, including as the Chief Diversity Officer for Monster.com and Walgreens. He was the first professional in Walgreens' 100-year history to hold the CDO title, overseeing the company's global efforts to build and maintain a diverse and inclusive workforce reflective of its customers.

"With Steve's impressive background in HR technology and track record of leading people strategies at the highest level, we are confident that his vision and brilliance in the HR space will add valuable insight to our Board," said HireRoad CEO John Federman. "His expertise and leadership will help to further cement HireRoad as a must-have partner for HR teams across the globe."

Today, the philanthropist and highly sought-after speaker is the inspirational leader behind The Lighthouse Academy, a leadership, coaching, and HR consultancy. He is also the best-selling author of two books: "The Lighthouse Effect" and his memoir, "A Chance in the World," which became an independent film in 2018. His career trajectory has been defined by defying seemingly insurmountable odds to become a trailblazing CHRO and HR leader.

"I am truly excited to partner with a leader like John as well as a committed Board and the outstanding management team of HireRoad as it continues to reshape the landscape of people analytics," said Steve. "I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they continue to execute their plan to create long-term sustainable value to the HR community."

In addition to now finding Steve at the HireRoad Board of Directors table, he can be seen at various industry conferences speaking on everything from workplace trends to talent strategies.

About HireRoad:

HireRoad is a leading global provider of HR solutions spanning recruitment, onboarding, learning, and analytics software. Driven by PeopleInsight by HireRoad, our best-in-class people analytics solution, we unify disparate HR datasets to provide businesses with actionable insights within a record five days. Our mission is to help our customers maximize the impact of their HR technology through a deeper understanding and optimization of their most significant investment- their people. With over 400 customers across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and Canada markets, HireRoad empowers HR teams through data-driven insights, customized support from our team of experts, and a transparent, cost-effective approach to meet companies where they are at in their people data journey.

