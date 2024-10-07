

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.3066 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3135.



Against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8389, 193.73 and 1.1205 from early highs of 0.8356, 195.26 and 1.1271, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the greenback, 0.85 against the euro, 186.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the franc.



