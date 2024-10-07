DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM - CORRECTION

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM - CORRECTION 07-Oct-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CORRECTION The Total votes cast figures in the table were incorrect on the announcement released at 0700 on 4 October 20224 as they failed to include the 110,000 votes cast in person at the meeting. The correct version is below. All other information was correct. 7 October 2024 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2024 held on 3 October 2024 (the "AGM"), all resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The full voting results for the AGM are below. Resolution For Against Withheld % of Votes in Favour % of Votes Against Total Votes Cast 1 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 500,198 2 390,198 0 110,000 100.00% 0.00% 500,198 3 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 500,198 4 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 500,198 5 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 500,198 6 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 500,198 7 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 500,198 8 386,198 110,000 4,000 77.83% 22.17% 500,198 9 386,198 114,000 0 77.21% 22.79% 500,198

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

