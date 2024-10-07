COSRX Announces Prime Big Deal Days Promotion Featuring the Advanced Snail Duo: A Skincare Powerhouse

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a leading brand praised by dermatologists for its gentle yet effective solutions for sensitive skin, is excited to announce its participation in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with exclusive offers on its bestselling Advanced Snail Duo from October 8th to 9th. Known for its meticulous formulation, the Advanced Snail Duo - comprising the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and the Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream - is revolutionizing beauty routines worldwide.

Promotional Products:

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence 56% OFF

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream 56% OFF

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream (Tube 200g) 28% OFF

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum 23% OFF

Oil Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion (with Birch Sap) 51% OFF

The Vitamin C 23 Serum 33% OFF

The Retinol 0.1 Cream 36% OFF

The Retinol 0.5 Oil 22% OFF

The Niacinamide 15 Serum 23% OFF

A Skincare Must-Have for MirrorSkin

The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence delivers deep hydration, locking in moisture to enhance the skin's natural radiance. With 96% snail mucin, it works to smooth skin texture and boost elasticity, making it an essential step in your skincare routine.

To take your skincare routine one step further, follow with the Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream. This cream intensifies the moisture barrier, seals in the benefits of the essence, and further enhances skin luminosity for that coveted mirror-like glow.

Used together, this powerful duo promotes a luminous, radiant complexion, helping you achieve MirrorSkin by enhancing hydration, elasticity, and overall skin radiance.

Social Media Buzz: Real Users Demonstrating Real Results

The popularity of COSRX's Advanced Snail Duo has surged on social media platforms like TikTok, where licensed cosmetologist @jilllegsfordays showcased the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence in a video demonstrating its multiple uses. From soothing sunburn and irritation to doubling as a primer, Jill offers practical tips on incorporating this skincare gem into everyday routines. Additionally, she highlights how mixing the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence with foundation creates a glowing, natural finish - perfect for achieving the trending MirrorSkin look.

Another TikTok influencer, Bobby Jean Spears, highlights the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence as the ultimate primer for a dewy, plump look. Its hydrating and smoothing qualities make it a must-have for those seeking flawless, radiant skin.

Prime Big Deal Days: Exclusive Offers

COSRX is proud to offer special deals on the MirrorSkin Duo during the Prime Big Deal Days, available exclusively on Amazon. This is the perfect opportunity for both long-time fans and new customers to experience the multifunctional benefits of these bestsellers.

The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which sells one every 11 seconds, is a cult favorite for its hydrating and soothing properties, while the Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream has amassed over 44,000 5-star reviews on Amazon for its ability to lock in moisture and promote skin radiance. Both products in this duo are constantly selling out, so don't miss your chance to get your hands on them during this sale - grab yours before they sell out again!

Whether you're looking for a hydrating primer, a soothing treatment for irritated skin, or a way to achieve that enviable MirrorSkin glow, this is the perfect time to elevate your skincare routine.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

