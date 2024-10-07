Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

7thOctober 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 4thOctober 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

4th October 2024 51.11p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.03p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

7thOctober 2024