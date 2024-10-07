Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie eine der besten Rohstoffanlagen für 2024 sein könnte...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 12:48 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of Vista Ridge Water Pipeline in San Antonio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading infrastructure investment firm focused on essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the successful sale of its 75% interest in the Vista Ridge water pipeline. Vista Ridge delivers approximately 20% of San Antonio's fresh water under a long-term concession agreement with the San Antonio Water System (SAWS).


The Vista Ridge pipeline is a critical component of San Antonio's infrastructure, providing fresh drinking water supporting the city's long-term, sustainable growth. The pipeline was constructed as part of the largest water public-private partnership in U.S. history, and its sale marks the culmination of Ridgewood Infrastructure's strategic investment.

Michael Albrecht, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with SAWS and the broader community efforts that made the project a success.

"We are proud of the vital role Ridgewood Infrastructure played in the Vista Ridge pipeline. Our fruitful partnership with San Antonio Water System was instrumental in bringing this transformative project to life, ensuring the city has the resources it needs," said Albrecht. "We also want to acknowledge the efforts of city officials and the many San Antonio stakeholders whose support and collaboration were instrumental to completing this ambitious project for the betterment of all residents. Together, we have created lasting infrastructure that will support the city for generations to come."

The Vista Ridge project underscores Ridgewood Infrastructure's commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges across the U.S. and delivering impactful solutions that drive long-term value for communities and stakeholders.

TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and White & Case, LLP as legal advisor to Ridgewood Infrastructure.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure
Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

Ridgewood Infrastructure
527 Madison Avenue, 18th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 867-0050
Email: Inquiries@RidgewoodInfrastructure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163658/Ridgewood_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ridgewood-infrastructure-announces-sale-of-vista-ridge-water-pipeline-in-san-antonio-302268063.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.