Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Closes TV Tower Sale Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced sale of its interest in the TV Tower copper gold project ("TV Tower" or the "Project"), located in Biga Province, northwest Türkiye (see press release dated April 17, 2024) and has received US$3.7 million representing the Company's share of the payment due upon closing. There is no share dilution associated with this asset sale.



Liberty Gold's share of the remainder of the gross proceeds will be paid in two stages as follows:

US$2.2 million on October 4, 2025.

US$2.6 million on October 4, 2026.

Cal Everett, CEO and Director of Liberty Gold commented, "The closing of the TV Tower transaction has completed the monetization process of all of Liberty Gold's Turkish assets and removes the approximate one million dollar annual funding draw. It enables the Company to focus solely on advancing its projects in the Great Basin. The Company is nearing completion of a Pre-Feasibility study of the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in Idaho."

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

