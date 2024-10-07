Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu" or the "Company"), led by CEO John Duffy, formerly Vice-President of National Sales of Coca-Cola, and co-chaired by Gerry David, former CEO of Celsius Holdings, has secured a master distribution agreement with FUSION Consulting Group ("Fusion"). Based in Puerto Rico, FUSION is a leading brand incubator and distributor of health-conscious food and beverages across Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and parts of Central and South America. This partnership will bring unbuzzd, Celly Nu's innovative alcohol metabolism supplement, to new markets through FUSION's robust distribution network.

unbuzzd's Ready-to-Mix (RTM) powder sticks are available now on Amazon in 3-packs and 18 packs, with Ready-to-Drink (RTD) 12oz cans coming soon. FUSION will handle distribution for both formats, alongside its impressive portfolio that includes CELSIUS, SHINE Water, Tona Cerveza, and Kin Whiskey.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition Corp., stated, "Our partnership with FUSION marks a pivotal moment for unbuzzd. Their proven success in growing brands across the region will help us expand our footprint while delivering a functional, science-backed product. Eduardo Santacana and his team at FUSION are the perfect partners to help us introduce unbuzzd to consumers who seek a better way to enjoy alcohol responsibly."

Eduardo Santacana, CEO of FUSION Consulting Group, added: "It's an exciting opportunity to be part of unbuzzd's journey. This innovative product helps metabolize alcohol faster, promoting clarity and minimizing the aftereffects of drinking. We're eager to help bring unbuzzd's unique benefits to consumers across the Caribbean and beyond."

As unbuzzd enters key vacation destinations, where alcohol consumption is often part of the experience, the partnership with FUSION opens doors to major retail customers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Sams, Farmacias Caridad, Pueblo Supermarkets, Supermax and many more.

ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with Quantum Biopharma Ltd., harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.

ABOUT FUSION DISTRIBUTION GROUP:

Fusion Consulting Group is a full-service, brand incubator distributor of Better For You! food & beverages in Puerto Rico & the Caribbean Basin. Fusion's differentiation is the passion & force by which launches & manages brands in its territory. Fusion's internal marketing department works closely with our partners to ensure a smooth and seamless integration to brand's identity, positioning and image.

