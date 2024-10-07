Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - HIRU Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com, a copper mining company operating in Tasmania, is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive research report titled "How Copper Mining Companies Earn Money During the Exploration Stage" on OTC Markets (otcmarkets.com). The report delves into the critical role of copper in the global economy, offering insights into the industry's growth potential, market size, and future outlook.

Copper remains an essential resource in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and electric vehicles, making it a highly sought-after commodity. The research highlights key strategies that mining companies, including HIRU, employ to generate revenue during the exploration phase, even before full-scale production begins.

Key topics covered in the report include:

Revenue Generation in the Exploration Stage: An in-depth look at how copper mining companies can monetize their exploration efforts through strategic partnerships, resource estimates, and investor relations.

Future Market Outlook: The report offers a forward-looking analysis of the copper market, considering the effects of global supply chain disruptions, sustainability initiatives, and emerging technologies.

"We are excited to share this report with our stakeholders," said Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, CEO of HIRU Corporation. "Copper continues to be a cornerstone of the modern economy, and understanding how companies can thrive during the exploration stage is essential for long-term success. We believe this report will provide valuable insights for our shareholders and the broader investment community."

The full research report is now available on OTC HIRU's profile.

In other Company news and reports. A separate detailed PR will follow this week as to how this research specifically relates to our Belfour project in Australia. In addition to this, certain additional and new positive material events will be filed with OTC and or SEC as corporate filings. Lastly, we have hired additional staff in communication and IR department. We intend to restart using our original X account @Otchiru for corporate communications and in aid of thwarting company critics. We will continue also using our @hirumining for announcements and updates as well as we have done so far.

More news filings and regular routine updates will follow in a timely manner.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

