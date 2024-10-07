

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade gap widened in August from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 295 million in August from EUR 57 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports plunged 8.2 percent year-on-year in August, and imports contracted 4.7 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries fell 4.7 percent annually in August, and imports from those nations declined 2.7 percent.



Meanwhile, exports to countries outside the EU slumped 12.9 percent in August, and imports from those countries dropped 6.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News