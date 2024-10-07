CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership joins CCH AnswerConnect and CCH publications, as the latest member benefit solution available to CalCPA members

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) today announced the expansion of its long-standing relationship with CalCPA to offer CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership to California-based accounting professionals seeking to assist their clients in complying with the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

"Partnering with CalCPA to offer our CCH Axcess Beneficial ownership solution to its member base of nearly 40,000 members is a meaningful extension of our current relationship," said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America. "By offering BOI compliance as part of a business advisory relationship, accounting firms can enhance their role as trusted advisors, which is particularly crucial as end-of-year reporting requirements loom large for an estimated 33 million businesses."

CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership is an online filing and information management solution that automates the beneficial ownership information (BOI) filing process to FinCEN, for accounting firms that need to file large volumes of reports.

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Wolters Kluwer, offering the innovative CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership tool to our valuable members. This collaboration embodies our commitment to support our California-based accounting professionals, providing them with essential resources to handle BOI filings efficiently and accurately for clients," said Denise LeDuc Froemming, CPA, CAE, MBA, President and CEO at CalCPA and CalCPA Education Foundation.

Please visit the CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership website to learn more about the benefits of adding the Wolters Kluwer BOI compliance solution to your tech stack. CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership is accessible to all interested firms, regardless of their existing relationship with CCH.

Please note: Wolters Kluwer is not a law firm and cannot provide legal advice, including providing advice as to whether any specific entity will be required to file a report. Wolters Kluwer cannot provide its own interpretation of the statute or FinCEN's final report ruling, however many of the questions can be answered by referring to the text of the final rule, sections of which have been provided where appropriate. You can also direct questions to FinCEN. The phone number of the FinCEN Regulatory Support Section is 1-800-767-2825 and you can email them at frc@fincen.gov.

