Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Dunamis Charge, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of intelligent electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced its selection as a recipient of the Michigan Mobility Prototyping Grant Program. This prestigious grant, awarded by the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification in partnership with Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University, will fund the development of a groundbreaking high-voltage EV fast charging product. This latest award builds upon Dunamis Charge's recent success in securing a $2 million grant from the State of Michigan, further solidifying the company's position as one of the most innovative manufacturers of EV charging solutions across the nation.

Advancing EV Infrastructure

The grant program, which distributed a total of $813,000 among 17 companies, aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge mobility and electrification technologies. Dunamis Charge's selection underscores the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of EV charging technology and reinforces Michigan's position as a leader in mobility innovation.

"We are thrilled to be chosen for this grant," said Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc. "This funding, combined with our recent $2 million grant from the State of Michigan and our Reg CF crowdfunding campaign strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with the financial flexibility to aggressively pursue our multi-pronged growth strategy. It will enable us to accelerate the product development of our highly anticipated DC fast charger product line as we continue to expand our market presence and pursue our mission of creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for all communities," concluded Ms. King.

Pioneering Fast Charging Solutions

Dunamis Charge's project focuses on creating a next-generation fast charging solution that promises to reduce charging times and improve the overall EV ownership experience. The company's innovative approach aligns perfectly with the grant program's goal of fostering product development, prototyping, and manufacturing readiness in the mobility sector.

Supporting Michigan's Mobility Ecosystem

The Michigan Mobility Prototyping Grant Program received over 90 applications from companies worldwide, highlighting the intense competition and the significance of Dunamis Charge's selection. This grant not only provides financial support but also offers access to Michigan's world-class product development and manufacturing expertise.

Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer, State of Michigan, said, "This program is addressing the high demand for product development and prototyping from start-ups and established firms launching new hardtech mobility and electrification products. By partnering with Centrepolis, we are ensuring that these companies have the critical Michigan-based product development support they need to succeed, which will also lead to more mobility and electrification products to be made in Michigan," concluded Ms. Johnson.

About Dunamis Charge, Inc.

Headquartered and expertly crafted in Detroit, the city that put the world on wheels, Dunamis Charge combines top-notch, safe, and reliable hardware and software solutions to deliver the smoothest EV charging experience. We connect and communicate with our users in a precise and straightforward manner, ensuring the most efficient electric vehicle charge that saves both time and money. Our management team boasts decades of expertise in clean energy and engineering, which enables us to perfect our holistic design and provide round-the-clock customer support and maintenance services, making the transition to EVs much easier. Please visit our corporate website at www.dunamischarge.com for additional information or our social media platforms available on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

