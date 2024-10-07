

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains closely tied to the Fed's monetary policy outlook in the aftermath of the superb jobs report from the U.S. on Friday that has the potential to impact the Fed's easing plans. Fears about a wider Middle East conflict also weighed heavily on market sentiment.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a half-point cut in the next Fed review in November has fallen to 0 percent from 35 percent a week earlier. Meanwhile, markets are waiting for the minutes of the previous FOMC due on Wednesday and the CPI update from the U.S. due on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.



Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Bond yields spiked across regions. Middle East tensions and a potential widening of the conflict caused crude oil prices to surge. Gold recouped most of the losses in Friday's trade. Major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green zone.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,157.50 down 0.46% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,721.80, down 0.51% Germany's DAX at 19,086.05, down 0.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,315.36, up 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 7,555.49, up 0.19% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,957.15, up 0.04% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,405.50, up 2.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,205.40, up 0.68% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,336.50, up 8.06% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,099.78, up 1.60%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0972, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3077, down 0.30% USD/JPY at 148.43, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6787, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.3586, up 0.35% Dollar Index at 102.51, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.009%, up 0.66% Germany at 2.2470%, up 1.49% France at 3.015%, up 0.87% U.K. at 4.2340%, up 2.44% Japan at 0.929%, up 0.87%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $79.69, up 2.10%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $76.19, up 2.43%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,677.60, up 0.37%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,802.97, up 1.23% Ethereum at $2,454.36, up 1.28% BNB at $570.05, up 1.42% Solana at $146.54, up 2.04% XRP at $0.5339, up 0.70%.



