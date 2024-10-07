Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of RanLOS AB

With effect from October 08, 2024, the unit rights in RanLOS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 17, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: RLOS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113527 Order book ID: 360552 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in RanLOS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 05, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: RLOS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113535 Order book ID: 360553 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB