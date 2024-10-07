Anzeige
WKN: A3D9PG | ISIN: SE0019762147 | Ticker-Symbol: L64
Frankfurt
07.10.24
09:59 Uhr
0,227 Euro
-0,001
-0,44 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
54 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of RanLOS AB

With effect from October 08, 2024, the unit rights in RanLOS AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
October 17, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   RLOS UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023113527              
Order book ID:  360552                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in RanLOS AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including November 05, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   RLOS BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023113535              
Order book ID:  360553                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
