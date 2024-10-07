Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade multi-element analyses from the 2.5 km long Silvia - La Plata (SLP) trend on the 100% owned Las Coloradas project, is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico. The trend as currently recognized, comprises two areas referred to as the Silvia Trend and La Plata Zone. Results are presented in Figure 1 and Table 1.

Highlights

Seventy-two samples were analyzed.

1 > 500 g/t silver-equivalent (AgEq)

6 > 200 g/t AgEq

6 > 100 g/t AgEq

6 > 0.54 g/t gold

The Silvia zone is located at the intersection of the NE-oriented Silvia - La Plata (SLP) trend and the NW-oriented Soledad/Soledad II structures/vein systems. The La Plata zone contains numerous high-grade AgEq samples and NE, NW and N-trending structures/veins are recognized. N-trending structures/vein systems are unusual in the project area. Of immediate interest is a broadly N-trending intrusive body with AgEq values ranging from 8 to 303g/t AgEq (Figure 1). The curvilinear aspect of this and nearby intrusives may be reflecting a buried quartz porphyry (QP) intruding the volcanic country rock that is generating the mineralization.

The La Plata and Silvia zones contain pathfinder element concentrations in variable combinations including Au, As, Sb, Pb, Zn, Cu, Hg, Mo, Te and Tl. The different combinations of pathfinder elements likely represent different stages or pulses of mineralization. Their distributions provide evidence for district-wide, structurally controlled mineralization.

The Las Coloradas project area is situated on the southeast flank of a prominent aeromagnetic high interpreted to be a buried felsic intrusive body. The felsic intrusives associated with the La Plata and Silvia zones, the Soledad and Soledad II structures and other structures are likely linked to this body. The setting is favourable for porphyry, skarn and epithermal vein mineralization.

Scott Emerson, President, commented: "The presence of high-grade samples hosted in intrusive, volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the La Plata - Silvia zones confirm these are highly prospective area and targets for further exploration to identify drill targets."

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/225772_plata_b_map_550full.jpg

Sample # Width (m) Ag ppm Ag Eq g/t Au ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm 1 Grab 129 192 0.54 204 17350 4310 2 Grab 182 459 1.01 445 47000 53500 3 0.4 1.62 3 0 10.2 341 304 4 Grab 240 337 0.12 43.8 36800 21700 5 Grab 156 333 1.77 24 37300 1545 6 0.6 30.2 42 0.22 35.9 350 589 7 0.3 3.61 31 0.39 5 101.5 196 8 0.5 0.29 5 0.07 1.4 20.7 8 9 1 8.93 14 0.09 7.5 149 47 10 0.7 0.68 6 0.08 2 22.3 16 11 1 0.85 3 0.03 1.8 14.4 18 12 0.3 0.55 6 0.08 1.6 8.1 12 13 0.5 1.84 11 0.13 2.5 16.2 21 14 0.5 5.7 68 0.9 8.8 33.6 171 15 1 2.95 19 0.23 4.9 12.6 23 16 0.3 1.79 3 0.02 2.4 18.2 26 17 0.3 86.4 96 0.38 18.8 41.3 88 18 Grab 70.8 202 0.26 142.5 34600 20000 19 Grab 12.35 22 0.05 89.4 2060 1455 20 0.2 23.1 23 0.04 15.8 536 127 21 0.5 1.07 3 0.03 5.7 118 51 22 Grab 6.17 21 0.22 10.6 284 93 23 0.3 1.56 2 0 3.8 138.5 42 24 Grab 432 550 0.06 134 46700 37800 25 0.15 1.44 2 0 3.8 77.6 56 26 0.1 1.02 2 0 53.9 110.5 264 27 0.15 2.83 8 0 60 309 1810 28 0.15 3.6 7 0.05 9 86.6 117 29 0.1 13.3 15 0.04 8.4 661 67 30 0.15 20.4 28 0.1 26.4 1645 215 31 0.1 7.18 7 0 16.6 350 63 32 0.2 5.38 9 0.06 8.4 92.4 136 33 0.2 1.41 25 0.33 10.2 138.5 39 34 Grab 161 161 0.23 230 974 1430 35 0.6 24.4 26 0 36.3 2380 272 36 0.5 7.82 20 0.13 18.6 1905 130 37 0.6 1.8 3 0.02 5 38.2 58 38 0.4 0.4 4 0.05 3.8 21.2 77 39 0.3 1.1 2 0 5.6 504 97 40 Grab 5.87 7 0.02 4.4 391 43 41 0.3 1.02 2 0 9.2 259 43 42 0.5 58.9 59 0.02 54.4 1760 220 43 0.1 11 26 0.19 46.7 1355 125 44 0.1 0.55 6 0.07 14.8 127.5 128 45 Grab 51.2 55 0.12 112 2140 82 46 0.1 28.4 30 0 41 243 46 47 Grab 85.8 176 0.71 20.4 24600 1745 48 0.1 25.4 77 0.54 43.2 7800 630 49 0.5 182 183 0.27 294 851 464 50 0.3 43.3 43 0.03 87.2 2360 165 51 Grab 46.2 44 0.07 19.2 641 59 52 2 1.3 10 0.12 2.8 27.6 77 53 1 9.71 16 0.1 7.4 319 208 54 Grab 9.85 16 0.11 15.2 43.1 103 55 Grab 135 303 0.15 223 80100 3400 56 Grab 58.7 167 0.25 68.1 15300 26900 57 Grab 31.2 43 0.02 17.8 5330 1820 58 4 1.94 7 0.02 8.1 1355 604 59 0.15 42.5 55 0.07 152 4370 1880 60 0.8 6.37 13 0.03 92.1 1020 911 61 0.15 18.85 23 0.03 197.5 1430 299 62 Grab 97.3 175 0.11 82.8 38700 1750 63 0.1 0.75 3 0.02 5.6 181 49 64 Grab 153 296 0.09 157.5 72900 3030 65 Grab 3.16 9 0 6.1 2590 319 66 2 19.9 30 0.11 53.4 1330 994 67 0.2 14.95 20 0.09 19.8 415 124 68 Grab 4.48 11 0.02 23.7 2090 332 69 Grab 4.05 8 0 21 1600 396 70 Grab 7.09 20 0 36.9 6160 422 71 Grab 2.16 3 0 59.1 96.3 100 72 0.3 0.38 1 0 3.9 23.5 119

Table 1

The silver equivalent calculation utilizes the standard equation and is based on current spot metal prices of silver $25/oz, gold $2163/oz, copper $4.04/lb, lead $$0.98/lb and zinc $1.16/lb. Recoveries are set at 100% for all metals for purposes of the silver equivalent calculation as no metallurgical test data is available. AgEq is used for illustrative purposes only and does not imply that the metals are economically recoverable.

QA/QC Program

All samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Chihuahua, Mexico, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified laboratory. Multi-element analysis was by ICP-MS (51 elements). Over grade Ag, Au, Pb and Zn were assayed. All samples were analyzed for gold by Fire Assay Fusion-AA finish.

About Las Coloradas

The 100% owned Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several operating mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claim which forms part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project and receipt of regulatory approval, are forward-looking statements. Although Kingsmen believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Kingsmen can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Kingsmen's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: Kingsmen's ability to make the required payments under the definitive agreements; and Kingsmen's ability to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Kingsmen's expectations include risks associated with the business of Kingsmen; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project; non-completion of the acquisition of the Las Coloradas Project; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Las Coloradas Project; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Kingsmen's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Kingsmen does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225772

SOURCE: Kingsmen Resources Ltd