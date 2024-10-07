HotelPlanner.com: HotelPlanner's Lucid Travel partners with ECHL

Ice Hockey fans gain access to great hotels at great rates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucid Travel, part of HotelPlanner, a leading provider of online group hotel booking solutions, announced today that it is partnering with the ECHL, a professional ice hockey league based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, with teams across the United States and Canada. The partnership furthers HotelPlanner's growth in partnering with world's most exciting sports organizations.

ECHL will work with HotelPlanner to enable:

ECHL's Corporate event planning for their yearly team and executive retreat

ECHL's staff travel and for referee hotel management. The Staff/Ref Booking Page is https://echl.hotelplanner.com/ (https://echl.hotelplanner.com/)

(https://echl.hotelplanner.com/) Great hotel deals for ECHL fans. To launch this fans will be offered a $20 hotel credit page: https://echlfans.hotelplanner.com/Register/ (https://echlfans.hotelplanner.com/Register/)

"It's such a pleasure to look after the hotel needs of some of the world's greatest hockey players and their fans," said Tim Hentschel, CEO, HotelPlanner

The ECHL is a minor professional ice hockey league based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, with teams across the United States and Canada. Competitively, it is a tier below the American Hockey League. The league serves as a farm system to the American Hockey League and National Hockey League

About HotelPlanner.com

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies.

HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site, HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites, Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

About the ECHL

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province for its 37th season in 2024-25. There have been 752 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 12 who made their NHL debuts in the 2023-24 season . The ECHL has affiliations with 29 of the 32 NHL teams in 2024-25, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com .

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communications Officer, HotelPlanner Inc

Tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com