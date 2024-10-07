The partnership introduces a breakthrough in Omega-3 supplements in North America

Herring caviar oil extract is rich in phospholipid Omega-3, with naturally occurring SPMs (Specialized Pro-Resolving Mediators)

The oil is upcycled from wild-caught herring, certified by MSC for sustainability.

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals, is teaming up with Norwegian biotech pioneer Arctic Bioscience to launch B-Romega, a unique herring caviar oil extract in North America. This co-branded initiative brings light to an innovative ingredient, rich in phospholipid Omega-3, offering a powerful supplement designed to support optimal health across all life stages.

The partnership emerged following Groupe Berkem's acquisition of the former Naturex Iberian Partners, Givaudan's industrial site in Valencia, where Arctic Bioscience, a long-standing partner, saw an opportunity to combine its expertise in marine extraction with Berkem's knowledge of phospholipids and Omega-3. From the start, the companies shared a focus on innovation and sustainability, leading to the formalization of their collaboration. Together, they plan to introduce B-Romega to the North American market, targeting B2B distribution channels.

B-Romega: A Lifelong Supplement

At the heart of the partnership lies B-Romega, a unique product innovation made from herring caviar, also known as the "silver fish" of the Nordic Sea. This roe oil extract is a rich source of specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) and DHA-type phospholipids, nutrients crucial for cellular health and effective anti-inflammatory responses. Extracted through a proprietary and sustainable process, B-Romega is upcycled from wild-caught herring certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

Through its superior absorption, B-Romega is ideal for lifelong supplementation, providing proven benefits to heart, brain, eye and even skin health. Omega-3 phospholipids have been shown to absorb more efficiently in the body compared to other forms of Omega-3, making this supplement a valuable addition to a health-conscious lifestyle.

Amandine Brochot, Berkem Scientific Manager, said "The collaboration between Berkem and Arctic Bioscience represents an exciting step forward in the field of Omega-3 supplements. B-Romega harnesses the natural benefits of phospholipid Omega-3 from herring caviar, offering superior bioavailability and proven health advantages. By uniting our expertise in marine extraction and scientific innovation, we are proud to deliver a product that not only supports human health but also reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge research."

Kim Thorup, Arctic Bioscience Executive Vice-President, B2B Nutra, notes "From the very beginning, this partnership felt like a natural fit. Choosing Berkem as the Arctic Bioscience sales and distribution partner in North America made perfect sense, given the company's know-how and experience in ingredient manufacturing, from raw material supply chain to in-house production processes. The synergies between our teams make this collaboration an exciting opportunity for joint growth. Together, we are set to bring something truly unique to the North American B2B nutraceutical market with B-Romega."

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant marine extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.9 million in 2023. The Group has over 250 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 5 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir), Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne) and Valencia (Spain).

www.groupeberkem.com

ABOUT ARCTIC BIOSCIENCE

Arctic Bioscience is a biotech company developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products based on unique bioactive marine compounds. The company is developing HRO350 a novel oral drug candidate. HRO350 is being developed for treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis. This is a large patient group in need of new effective medicines with beneficial safety profile. Nutraceuticals from Arctic Bioscience are sold globally as bulk ingredients as well as finished goods under the ROMEGA® brand. Arctic Bioscience is led by a highly skilled team of talents with diverse and highly relevant background.

Arctic Bioscience Norwegian herring caviar extracts (arctic-bioscience.com)

