Montag, 07.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
07.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 4 October 2024 was 363.11p (ex-income) 364.06p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

07 October 2024


