Dow Jones News
07.10.2024 15:25 Uhr
120 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
07-Oct-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Carol Phelan 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Chief Financial Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                     1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
                      (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) 
 
                    Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
                      (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) 
 
 
                    Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Shane Casserly 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Corporate Development Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
                     1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
b)      Nature of the transaction   (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) 
 
 
 
 
                    Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name           Sean McKeon 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                    Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial Notification   Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                    Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                    IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme 
                      (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) 
 
 
                    Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2024 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
