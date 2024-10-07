Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR -2

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 07-Oct-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Carol Phelan Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Dermot Crowley Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Shane Casserly Reason for the notification 2 Corporate Development Director a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme b) Nature of the transaction (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Sean McKeon Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Des McCann Reason for the notification 2 Chief Operating Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Grant of options under Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme b) Nature of the transaction (Revenue approved Save As You Earn plan) Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 3.11 5787

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5787

- Price Option price of EUR3.11 per share

Date of the 1. 2024-10-04. 9.00 am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

g) Additional Information

