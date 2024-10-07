Duke Energy Florida Donates $350,000 To Support Communities Hardest Hit by Hurricane Helene

A total of 15 local nonprofit organizations received disaster relief

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Duke Energy Foundation announced $350,000 in donations to statewide and local nonprofit organizations that serve areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

In collaboration with local leaders, organizations were identified that can get supplies and support to those who need it most.

"We are committed to rebuilding together and restoring the vitality of the communities we serve," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It's a privilege to support our nonprofit partners that are providing critical support in these areas."

Three organizations in Florida received Foundation funds to help organize and distribute critical resources materials across the state:

Volunteer Florida $100,000

Feeding Florida $100,000

Florida Council on Aging $50,000

"We are seeing the effects of Hurricane Helene felt across the state, especially for those who have lost everything and now face the challenge of starting over," said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida CEO. "Duke Energy's commitment to helping these families is incredible. We appreciate their generous support in getting much needed food and resources to neighbors displaced by the storm."

Additionally, Duke Energy Florida worked with leaders in the Big Bend, Nature Coast, and Tampa Bay areas to identify those community organizations that are present and making a difference to provide additional funding for needed supplies. Those organizations are:

Capital Area Community Action Agency

Madison County Strong Long Term Recover Group

Suwanee River Economic Council

United Way of North Central Florida

United Way of Marion County

United Way Lake & Sumter Counties

United Way of Citrus County

United Way of Hernando County

211 Tampa Bay Cares

United Way of Pasco County

United Way Suncoast

"On behalf of 211 Tampa Bay Cares, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Duke Energy Foundation for their generous gift. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, we will definitely see a significant rise in calls from individuals, families, and seniors seeking information on where to turn for help with housing, food, insurance, and legal assistance as well as many other community's needs as they recover from the storm's impact," said Micki Thompson, 211 Tampa Bay Cares president. "This support from Duke Energy enables us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our community during this critical time."

In total, the company and its Foundation have committed $1 million throughout its territories to help nonprofits stand up their short- and long-term response efforts.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at ?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

