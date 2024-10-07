Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
07.10.24
16:43 Uhr
122,80 Euro
-0,42
-0,34 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,68122,8216:45
122,70122,8416:45
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3M's "Clash of the Grinders" Returns: New Season of Welding and Metalworking Competition Streaming Now

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / Originally published on 3M News Center

3M has launched the second season of 3M Clash of the Grinders, a video series featuring a head-to-head metalworking and welding competition that brings together the best and brightest students from welding schools across the United States. 3M's Abrasive System Division held the week-long event featured in the video series in Minneapolis this summer, where 12 contestants competed for a $15,000 grand prize sponsored by 3M.

The first episode is now streaming on YouTube. The series will feature a total of eight episodes, airing weekly through Nov. 12.

Season 2 of 3M Clash of the Grinders dives deeper into the personal stories of our competitors, following their journeys and showcasing their skills. Watch as they tackle challenges that test their mettle and introduce them to the top 3M Cubitron 3 and Scotch-Brite abrasives.

"The skilled trades, including welding, are the backbone of our infrastructure and manufacturing sectors," said Alisa Schilmoeller, 3M's Abrasive Solutions marketing manager and Clash of the Grinders program lead. "Through this competition, 3M aims to spark interest and raise awareness of welding and skilled trades as exciting and rewarding career paths for young viewers."

According to the American Welding Society, the U.S. now faces a shortage of over 400,000 welders. This presents an opportunity for young people to enter a field with high demand, competitive wages, and immense potential for career growth.

This competition was made possible through the generous support and partnerships with 3M Gives, National Coalition of Certification Centers, Weld.com, sponsor Linde, and guest host Nate Bowman, also known as @WeldScientist on social media.

About 3M:

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.