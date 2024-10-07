Anzeige
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
07.10.24
08:09 Uhr
4,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 7 October 2024

Name of applicant:

BH Macro Ltd

Name of scheme:

BH Macro Scheme 2023

Period of return:

From:

23 March 2024

To:

22 September 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

562,487 Sterling Shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

562,487 Sterling Shares

Name of contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
