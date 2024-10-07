Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07
[07.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,746,801.00
|USD
|0
|65,756,450.57
|7.5178
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,050,202.00
|EUR
|0
|24,375,660.20
|6.0184
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,691,258.03
|10.075
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,307,673.26
|8.3224
