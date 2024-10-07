Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 07

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

07 October 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Stability Mechanism / ISIN EU000A1Z99U9



Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated September, 2th 2024, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lea-Marie Reich; telephone: +49 711 127 27091) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Stability Mechanism; Aaa / AAA / AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Guarantor (if any): - Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 2.000.000.000 Description: 2,75%, 15 Sept 2034 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the ESM Debt Issuance Programme, Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market Stabilising Manager(s) Citi, UniCredit and LBBW Offer price: 99.362 %

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.