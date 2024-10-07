Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
07.10.24
08:09 Uhr
0,985 Euro
-0,005
-0,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.10.2024 17:16 Uhr
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 
07-Oct-2024 / 15:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
7 October 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Interim dividend 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its 
second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 of 1.5 pence per share, to be paid on 
Friday 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024, will be designated as a property income 
distribution ("PID"). 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                                  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  351410 
EQS News ID:  2003555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003555&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2024 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
